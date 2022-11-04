Report: Royals expect Greinke to pitch again in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With turnover in the front office and a new manager in town, the Kansas City Royals await the decision of their lone free agent with an expectation of his return. According to a report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Royals pitcher Zack Greinke is expected to return to Kauffman Stadium and pitch for Kansas City once again in 2023.

“Zack Greinke, who already has a pretty strong Hall of Fame résumé, is expected to return to pitch another season,” Heyman’s report read. “His career WAR of 76.4 fits right between Justin Verlander (77.7) and Clayton Kershaw (75.9). Greinke, 39, had a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings back in Kansas City, and the Royals are interested in a return.”

If Greinke were to return for his 20th season in the Major Leagues it would be his ninth with the Kansas City Royals.

In 2022, the right-hander started 26 games, going 4-9 with a 3.68 earned run average. The six-time All-Star and 2009 Cy Young award-winner returned to Kansas City, where he began his career and has mentored some of the younger arms on the Royals pitching staff.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.