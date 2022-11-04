Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning.

A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.

Police dash camera video showed Polson walking away and the officer yelling “Let me see your hands.”

After an argument, the officer told Polson to get on the ground, the court document stated. Polson pointed a gun at the officer and shot at him. The officer returned fire and struck Polson. Both fell to the ground, according to the document.

Polson then pointed the gun at his own head. The officer told him to drop the gun, which Polson ultimately did, court records stated.

After an ambulance took Polson to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, it was discovered the officer had been shot, but his gun belt had stopped the round. The officer’s belt, handcuff case and holster connector were scuffed by the round, and there were bullet fragments inside the handcuff case, according to the probable cause document.

The police officer was not injured.

Polson was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

