Pet of the Day: Bella

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bella is TINY in stature (3-5 lbs.) but LARGE on snugs!

She LOVES to play - this girl fetches a FULL SIZE tennis ball and carries it in her tiny little mouth!

She’s also a fashionista... this girl rocks a sweater like no dog we’ve ever seen!

She also has THE MOST PRECIOUS snug cave in the whole wide world that she buries herself in when she’s ready to call it a night.

On top of ALL of that, she gives a tiny bark to let you know when she needs to go out to do her business. What’s not to love?

For adoption information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

