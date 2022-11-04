Over 74,000 ballots cast so far in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- So far in Johnson County, there have been over 74,000 advanced ballots cast.

The Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park is seeing a steady stream of early voters.

Many of them tell us although there are lines, they’re moving quickly, with most of them in and out in a matter of ten minutes or less.

Based on what he’s seen so far, Fred Sherman, the Johnson County Election Commissioner, is forecasting this voter turnout for this general election to be slightly lower in percentage numbers than in 2018.

Overall, he’s very optimistic about turnout so far.

“It’s been a good, calm, exhausting run here. There was a lot of emotion in the August primary and this has been a steadier pace. Our numbers are higher than they were in August,” says Sherman.

On Saturday, November 5th, 16 locations across Johnson County will be open for voting. The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The locations include:

There will be no advance voting on Sunday.

The final day to cast your ballot ahead of Election Day will be Monday, November 7th at the Arts and Heritage Center, the Hilltop Center, and the election office in Olathe from 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.