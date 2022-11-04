Aging & Style
Off-duty Lawrence Police officer injured in alleged overnight attack

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are now able to confirm details about an alleged attack of an off-duty officer, which ended in the arrest of four adults and one juvenile.

According to the LKPD, officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George Williams Way just before 2:00 a.m. on a disturbance with weapons call, and officers quickly learned the potential victim was an off-duty officer.

The victim said he was walking on a nearby sidewalk and saw a car pass by with several people inside. Moments later, the victim said he was surprised to see a male emerge for a tree line. The off-duty officer continued to walk past the male, but turned around too see the man swinging a crowbar at him. The officer said he was able to avoid being hit and knocked the object out of the man’s hands. A struggle ensued between the two of them, but when another man joined in the altercation, the first assailant was able to grab the crowbar and hit the officer in the head. The group then took off in the same car the victim saw pass by before the altercation. As the off-duty officer attempted to leave the area, he said he heard gunshots, but was not hit.

Responding officers stopped the car a short time later, near Bob White Drive and Lake Alvamar Drive, and arrested four adults and one minor. The off-duty officer required treatment at a local hospital for his injuries, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives in the LKPD Investigations Unit are still working to compile evidence and will send an affidavit to the District Attorney to suggest a variety of potential charges, including attempted murder.

The investigation remains ongoing, 13NEWS will provide updates as they become available.

