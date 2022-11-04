Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Lansing prison inmate died of accident fentanyl overdose, prosecutor says

Casey Wallace
Casey Wallace(KASPER)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office stated an inmate death resulted from a fentanyl overdose.

Casey Wallace, 28, died at the Lansing Correctional Facility on April 1. He had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.

“He was not prescribed and we are uncertain at this point how it made its way into the facility,” Thompson stated in a letter to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. “We are aware that illegal narcotics have made [their] way into the facility.   Any items not allowed into the facility are considered contraband, including illegal narcotics.  We have been seeing far too many overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl in this community and nationally. This drug is very lethal, even in small doses.  It’s a scary threat to our public, and now it’s made its way into our prisons.”

No charges will be filed in the case, Thompson said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A national effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent has stalled in the U.S. House, after...
What would it take to make Daylight Saving Time permanent (or get rid of it altogether)?
Blue Springs Parks & Recreation unveiled the logo for Blue Surf Bay on Thursday. The waterpark...
Blue Springs waterpark unveils name and logo
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
A shooting at a home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and six...
Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered