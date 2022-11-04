Lansing prison inmate died of accident fentanyl overdose, prosecutor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office stated an inmate death resulted from a fentanyl overdose.

Casey Wallace, 28, died at the Lansing Correctional Facility on April 1. He had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.

“He was not prescribed and we are uncertain at this point how it made its way into the facility,” Thompson stated in a letter to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. “We are aware that illegal narcotics have made [their] way into the facility. Any items not allowed into the facility are considered contraband, including illegal narcotics. We have been seeing far too many overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl in this community and nationally. This drug is very lethal, even in small doses. It’s a scary threat to our public, and now it’s made its way into our prisons.”

No charges will be filed in the case, Thompson said.

