Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody.

Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.

Officers also took a 19-year-old female from Kansas City and a 17-year-old female from Independence into custody.

A black Dodge Truck stolen from Kansas City, Kansas, was recovered along with a loaded 9 mm pistol, illegal narcotics and other items that belonged to crime victims from the previous night, police said. The Clay County Prosecutors Office will bring charges against the three individuals.

