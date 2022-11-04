Aging & Style
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

Kearney Police took three people into custody after a brief car chase overnight.
Kearney Police took three people into custody after a brief car chase overnight.(Kearney Missouri Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody.

Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.

Officers also took a 19-year-old female from Kansas City and a 17-year-old female from Independence into custody.

A black Dodge Truck stolen from Kansas City, Kansas, was recovered along with a loaded 9 mm pistol, illegal narcotics and other items that belonged to crime victims from the previous night, police said. The Clay County Prosecutors Office will bring charges against the three individuals.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

