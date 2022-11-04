KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens.

Thursday scores:

Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21

Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Louisburg 0

Spring Hill 56, DeSoto 0

St. James Academy 42, Atchison 17

Kansas:

Bishop Miege at Eudora

Blue Valley Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton

Blue Valley West at Olathe North

Shawnee Heights at Mill Valley

Lawrence at Derby

Missouri:

Belton at Grain Valley

Blue Springs South at Liberty North

Carl Junction at Center

Excelsior Springs at Kearney

Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

North Kansas City at Fort Osage

Park Hill South at Park Hill

Platte County at Oak Park

Raymore-Peculiar at Nixa

Raytown South at Raytown

St. Pius X at Maryville

Van Horn at Smithville

Nevada at Lincoln College Prep

Lawson at Lafayette County

Pembroke Hill at St. Michael

Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

