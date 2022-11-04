KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron.
This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens.
Thursday scores:
- Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21
- Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20
- St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Louisburg 0
- Spring Hill 56, DeSoto 0
- St. James Academy 42, Atchison 17
Kansas:
- Bishop Miege at Eudora
- Blue Valley Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton
- Blue Valley West at Olathe North
- Shawnee Heights at Mill Valley
- Lawrence at Derby
Missouri:
- Belton at Grain Valley
- Blue Springs South at Liberty North
- Carl Junction at Center
- Excelsior Springs at Kearney
- Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
- North Kansas City at Fort Osage
- Park Hill South at Park Hill
- Platte County at Oak Park
- Raymore-Peculiar at Nixa
- Raytown South at Raytown
- St. Pius X at Maryville
- Van Horn at Smithville
- Nevada at Lincoln College Prep
- Lawson at Lafayette County
- Pembroke Hill at St. Michael
- Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
