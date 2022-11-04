Aging & Style
KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens.

Thursday scores:

  • Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21
  • Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20
  • St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Louisburg 0
  • Spring Hill 56, DeSoto 0
  • St. James Academy 42, Atchison 17

Kansas:

  • Bishop Miege at Eudora
  • Blue Valley Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton
  • Blue Valley West at Olathe North
  • Shawnee Heights at Mill Valley
  • Lawrence at Derby

Missouri:

  • Belton at Grain Valley
  • Blue Springs South at Liberty North
  • Carl Junction at Center
  • Excelsior Springs at Kearney
  • Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
  • North Kansas City at Fort Osage
  • Park Hill South at Park Hill
  • Platte County at Oak Park
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Nixa
  • Raytown South at Raytown
  • St. Pius X at Maryville
  • Van Horn at Smithville
  • Nevada at Lincoln College Prep
  • Lawson at Lafayette County
  • Pembroke Hill at St. Michael
  • Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

