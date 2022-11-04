Crown Center Ice Terrace opens, with free skate Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Crown Center Ice Terrace opened to skaters early Friday morning, with a free skate to start the 2022-23 season.

The free skate ends at 9 a.m. If you are wanting to skate later Friday or this weekend (or later in the season), here’s the information on reservations and costs, from the Crown Center:

Reservations are not required on Opening Day Free Skate, Nov. 4, 6am - 9am.

2022 - 2023 Regular Season Hours

Schedule is subject to weather conditions.

Hours may change without notice, so please check back for “Day Of” skating updates.

November, December and January: Sunday –Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

February and March: Sunday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.mMonday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

ADMISSION

Adults and children 4 and older - $8

Children under age 4 are FREE with paid admission.

Skate Rental - $5

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Season Pass: $120

For more information on Learn to Skate, Private Parties and Skate Sharpening click here.

