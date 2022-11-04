Chiefs rule Jody Fortson out for Titans game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Coming off a bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without tight end Jody Fortson.

Fortson was ruled out of Sunday night’s contest against the Tennessee Titans with a quad injury. All other Chiefs players were listed as full participants in the team’s Friday injury report.

READ MORE: Chiefs trade cornerback Rashad Fenton to Falcons for conditional draft pick

The tight end from Valdosta State has recorded three catches this season, two of which have been touchdowns. With Fortson out, the Chiefs’ typical third tight end spot is open and could be filled by practice squad member Jordan Franks.

Kansas City is already without tight end Blake Bell, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a hip injury in the Chiefs’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Newly-acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney was never listed on the injury report despite being on the injury report with a hamstring injury consistently throughout the last two months while a member of the New York Giants. In a since-deleted tweet, Toney implied he was not hurt in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.