Caldwell County man charged with 9 counts of child molestation, 3 counts of sexual abuse

County Judge Greg Sowell said this is the first step in a long process.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) - Damion Micah Bergan, 34, has been charged with nine counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual abuse.

Bergen was arrested Wednesday in Clinton County, Mo., following a standoff in Lathrop.

He had an active felony no bond warrant out of Caldwell County.

Negotiators from the Cameron Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office made entry into the home and arrested Bergen without incident.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

