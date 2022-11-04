Blue Springs waterpark unveils name and logo

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue Springs Parks & Recreation revealed the name and logo for its new waterpark Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony. The new waterpark, called Blue Surf Bay, will begin construction in mid-November and is scheduled to open in Spring of 2024 next to Blue Springs Fieldhouse.

“The name Blue Surf Bay embodies what a waterpark atmosphere should be: exciting, thrilling and most important, fun,” Blue Springs Parks & Recreation Director Dennis Dovel said. “With all of the amenities, both indoor and outdoor, we will offer, Blue Surf Bay will be one of the premier entertainment destinations in the area.”

Blue Springs Parks & Recreation said the name and logo were selected for its simplicity and the waterpark’s prominent presence in the community. The logo includes block lettering with swirling waves and the color scheme mimics the colors that will be shown at the waterpark once its complete.

The waterpark is funded through the no-sunset Parks Sales Tax approved by voters in April 2021. Residents of Blue Springs passed the renewal with an 80 percent yes vote.

Visit www.bluespringsgov.com/waterpark to view videos and see more about the new waterpark.

