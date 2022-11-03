Some parts of KC area may see flurries Saturday morning, but don’t expect much

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Late Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday a system carrying cold air will push by our area offering a chance for snow. Before you get alarmed, let me say that most of us will not witness this event and travel does not appear to be impacted by this latest threat from Mother Nature.

Here’s the setup.

A cold front will push in late tonight into the day Friday. Thunderstorms along the front are expected to contain heavy rain with a few of the storms capable of making large hail and pushing out damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado is not expected but cannot be completely ruled out. The threat of a severe storm is marginal but you will likely hear plenty of thunder as the noisy storms move through our area. So what about that snow chance?

The cold side of the front will have air cool enough for snow to form in the higher levels of the atmosphere. Here at the surface, we will stay well above freezing but some of that snow aloft may make it to the ground in areas mainly north and northwest of the Metro. Some areas like Holton, Kansas, or Maryville, Missouri, may see a few bursts of snow mixing in with some cold raindrops if you happen to be awake at 4:00 AM! The above-freezing temperatures here at ground level combined with the very warm temperatures of the ground due to the latest heat wave will not allow the potential snow to last more than a few minutes so travel doesn’t look to be an issue for even the earliest travelers.

The first snow of the season is always a big story and a special treat for many, but don’t expect to be overwhelmed by this system. And for most of us, we will have to wait for the next event to see our first flakes of the season.

