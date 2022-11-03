Pet of the Day: Romeo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Romeo!

This handsome and goofy guy has a huge head and looks like he spends his days at the gym!

Romeo is a Pitbull mix (maybe American bulldog or mastiff mixed in there with all those muscles!) with an approximate DOB of 10/2021.

He weighs around 70 lbs, keeps his kennel spotless, LOVES all the people (although he might knock a little one down by mistake because he loves people so much), can use a doggie door like a pro, LOVES car rides, walks pretty darn good on a leash for such a big boy, and is just an all-around precious guy!

Romeo wants nothing more than to make his people HAPPY! He has a girlfriend at the shelter named Alicia (also available for adoption), and would love to have a friend to play with in his new home.

We haven’t tried him with males yet since he just got neutered recently, but he doesn’t seem phased by much, so he’d likely be fine with boys too! If you are looking for a BIG, GOOFY, and just all-around FANTASTIC buddy, look no further! Romeo is your guy!

