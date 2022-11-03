Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in Lenexa overnight

By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - A person was hit and killed on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning in an incident that also sent the driver to the hospital.

The car hit the pedestrian while traveling southbound on I-35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa at 1:54 a.m. That pedestrian died, and the driver was taken to the hospital. Emergency medical crews describe the driver’s condition as “stable”.

Lenexa police said Kansas Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Kansas City man met his bone marrow donor who saved his life, and the two have formed what...
Kansas City man meets English bone marrow donor who saved his life
A Kansas City man met his bone marrow donor who saved his life, and the two have formed what...
Kansas City man meets bone marrow donor, forms lifelong friendship
Romeo is a Pitbull mix and just over a year old.
Pet of the Day: Romeo
An officer shot a man at an Independence gas station early Thursday morning after police say...
Man shot by police at Independence gas station
An officer shot a man at an Independence gas station early Thursday morning after police say...
Man shot by police at Independence gas station