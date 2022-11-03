Overland Park man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder of his wife

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park, Kansas, man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years on one count of first-degree premeditated murder.

Robert Lee Harris Jr., 35, was found guilty in August 2022 of first-degree premeditated murder in the death of his wife Tanisha Harris.

Overland Park Police arrested Robert after he was interviewed and later confessed to killing Tanisha on Jan. 8, 2018. Tanisha went missing on that day when she left her job and never returned. Police found her body inside a black garbage bag in a Cass County field the next day after Robert allegedly told investigators where his missing wife’s body could be found.

Tanisha had been an associate minister with south Kansas City church Repairers KC. Robert was a church elder there as well.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.