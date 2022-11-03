Aging & Style
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road

FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash.

According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire.

When first responders arrived, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

