Missouri voters to make decision on KCPD funding on statewide ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An amendment on the Missouri ballot could raise the amount of money Kansas City has to set aside for its police department, a ballot issue that has reignited a debate about local control and police funding.

Missouri Amendment 4 would require the city to allocate 25 percent of its budget for KCPD, an increase from the current minimum of 20 percent. The ballot description on the state’s website says:

But the issue isn’t just about dollars and cents for the police department. Some city leaders see it as a debate over local control, since the statewide vote only impacts Kansas City.

The city currently allocates a little over 24 percent of its budget to KCPD, only slightly below the proposed minimum. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has opposed the amendment, saying that the city should have a voice in how it funds its police department.

“Amendment 4 means state control, more status quo, more challenges to how we come to solutions on public safety,” Lucas said. “What it doesn’t do is increase the salaries of our officers. It also doesn’t add that much money to our police department. This is all about politics.”

Supporters of the amendment, which include the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police, have argued that it would protect KCPD against potential budget cuts.

Brad Lemon, the president of the KCFOP, said he believes the amendment would help the department fight staffing issues and turnover.

“We should all want a well-funded department that can continue to do the job we’re sworn to do,” Lemon said. “This gives us the opportunity to do that and to hire and retain people.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons, a former county sheriff, signed a bill in June requiring the funding increase. But because the state constitution prohibits the state from mandating spending without providing funding, the issue has to go to a statewide vote to amend the constitution.

At a bill signing in Kansas City on Wednesday, Parson told reporters that KCPD’s current board structure currently works well, and suggested that previous discussions about reallocating funding had sparked the movement to raise the city’s minimum expenditures on police.

“Sometimes when things are working you need to leave things the way they are and then you don’t have changes like this,” Parson said. “We are where we are today. The good news is that people will get to decide what to do about it.”

