Missouri extends defensive coordinator Blake Baker through 2025 season

Missouri defensive coordinator agreed to a contract extension through 2025 on Thursday night.(Missouri Athletics)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - With a defense ranked in the top half of the Southeastern Conference, Missouri and head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Thursday a contract extension for defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

“We’re really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our defensive staff,” Drinkwitz said following the extension, which sets Baker as the leader of the Tigers defense through the 2025 season. “He has done a really good job of utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times. I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and Board of Curators for investing in our program and we are looking forward to Coach Baker being our defensive coordinator for a long time.”

In his first season at Missouri, Baker has coordinated a defense that is 19th in the country in yards per game allowed. That’s a noticeable improvement from the Missouri defense during the 2021 season, when the Tigers allowed 434.7 yards per game -- a mark that ranked 106th among 131 FBS schools.

“I am honored by the trust Coach Drinkwitz has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better,” Baker said. “Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players. We have a resilient group, and it doesn’t matter where the ball is put down, they step up and paly hard. My family and I love Columbia and we look forward to the years ahead.”

Baker’s unit played a key role in the Tigers’ 23-10 win over then No. 25 South Carolina last weekend. His unit will look to continue its success Saturday at 11 a.m. when the Tigers take on projected first-round draft pick quarterback Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

