Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Mayor’s Christmas Tree set to arrive in Kansas City Thursday morning

FILE — The Mayor's Christmas Tree at Crown Center
FILE — The Mayor's Christmas Tree at Crown Center(Jill Bohon-DiMartino | Crown Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year!

Crown Center announced the Mayor’s Christmas Tree has completed its long trek from Oregon to Kansas City and will arrive at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The tree is 100 feet tall and will be put into its stand on Friday, Nov. 4.

The official Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The Mayor's Christmas Tree is set to arrive in Kansas City Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
The Mayor's Christmas Tree is set to arrive in Kansas City Thursday morning at 9 a.m.(Crown Center)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Kansas City man met his bone marrow donor who saved his life, and the two have formed what...
Kansas City man meets English bone marrow donor who saved his life
A Kansas City man met his bone marrow donor who saved his life, and the two have formed what...
Kansas City man meets bone marrow donor, forms lifelong friendship
Romeo is a Pitbull mix and just over a year old.
Pet of the Day: Romeo
An officer shot a man at an Independence gas station early Thursday morning after police say...
Man shot by police at Independence gas station