Mayor’s Christmas Tree set to arrive in Kansas City Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year!

Crown Center announced the Mayor’s Christmas Tree has completed its long trek from Oregon to Kansas City and will arrive at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The tree is 100 feet tall and will be put into its stand on Friday, Nov. 4.

The official Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

