KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals have their new clubhouse leader.

General manager J.J. Picollo introduced Matt Quatraro Thursday morning at Kauffman Stadium as the 18th full-time manager in club history.

Quatraro, 48, has served as the Tamp Bay Rays’ bench coach and worked with the Cleveland Guardians.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.