Man shot by police at Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police.

Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt.

The Police-Involved Investigation Team is investigating the incident. That team of investigators is a collaboration between four law enforcement agencies in Jackson County.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.