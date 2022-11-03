Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Man shot by police at Independence gas station

By Shain Bergan and Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence officer shot a man early Thursday morning after the man pulled a gun at a gas station, according to police.

Police said an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. saw a fight involving multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue. While that officer was investigating, a man pulled out a handgun, and the officer shot him, said Chris Depue, public information officer for Lee’s Summit Police Department, acting as PIO for eastern Jackson County on Thursday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt.

The Police-Involved Investigation Team is investigating the incident. That team of investigators is a collaboration between four law enforcement agencies in Jackson County.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Kansas City man met his bone marrow donor who saved his life, and the two have formed what...
Kansas City man meets English bone marrow donor who saved his life
A Kansas City man met his bone marrow donor who saved his life, and the two have formed what...
Kansas City man meets bone marrow donor, forms lifelong friendship
Romeo is a Pitbull mix and just over a year old.
Pet of the Day: Romeo
An officer shot a man at an Independence gas station early Thursday morning after police say...
Man shot by police at Independence gas station