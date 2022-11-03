Aging & Style
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Turner HS student at Halloween party

Daijon Estell was charged with murder in the death of a Turner High School student.
Daijon Estell was charged with murder in the death of a Turner High School student.(Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with multiple felonies in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that left one person dead and six others injured.

Daijon Estell was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, eight counts of aggravated endangering of a child (felony) and two counts of endangerment (misdemeanor).

On Monday night, officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.

Some uninvited guests showed up and were asked to leave. They opened fire on the party while leaving.

During that shooting, seven people suffered gunshot wounds. One person, Turner High School student Katron Harris, a 17-year-old, died. Another was admitted to the hospital and was released Tuesday morning. The five others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized, police indicated. The victims’ ages ranged from 15-18 years old.

Estell was booked Tuesday into the Wyandotte County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

