Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence.

The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries, BSPD said in a release. Previously, investigations that would fall under this unit were conducted by the Missouri Highway Patrol, but with a caseload increase for the MSHP, the Eastern Jackson County agencies have come together to expedite these investigations.

“It is extremely important for each of our agencies to have the public’s trust, especially in times of officer-involved incidents,” said Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz. “We have the utmost confidence that our trained investigators in each of our agencies can handle investigations as an outside entity for officer-involved incidents.”

Under the new joint agency plan, no agency will investigate its own officer-involved incidents and the involved agency will only participate as a liaison to assist in providing the investigating agencies with information and evidence. Once a review is complete, the findings will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Blue Springs Police said the program is modeled after similar programs in Johnson County, Kansas, and has been in development for the last year. Investigators participating in the Police Involved Investigations Team have undergone special training to specifically investigate officer-involved incidents with thoroughness and impartiality, BSPD said.

