KCMO police arrest man who stole truck and drove erratically for over an hour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police have a man in custody after he drove a stolen truck erratically and dangerously throughout the city for almost an hour and a half Wednesday evening.

Police said a detective spotted the vehicle shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the Westport area. Because of the way the man was driving police said they chose not to chase the truck, instead opting to have the KCMO police helicopter follow it.

The white Ford F-150 drove at high speeds throughout various neighborhoods and area freeways, even traveling south into Grandview before heading back into Kansas City. Because of the nature of the man’s driving, the tires on the front right and rear left wore off.

When the front axel broke, the man eventually stopped the truck shortly after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a Price Chopper store located near 103rd Street and State Line Road. After sitting inside the vehicle for multiple minutes, the man ran from the truck and was caught by police in a wooded area next to the supermarket.

No one was injured during the incident.

