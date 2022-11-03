Kansas Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching.

Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Kansas voters:

U.S. Senate

Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran, who has represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate since 2011, is running against Democrat Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham.

U.S. House

Republican incumbent Jake LaTurner faces off against Democrat Patrick Schmidt to represent U.S. House Kansas District 2.

Democratic incumbent Sharice Davids is running against Republican Amanda Adkins and Libertarian Steven Hohe for the U.S. House Kansas District 3 race.

Governor

Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly faces Republican Derek Schmidt, the state’s attorney general, Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle.

Secretary of State

Republican incumbent Scott Schwab squares off against Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang.

Attorney General

With the acting attorney general Derek Schmidt running for governor, the office will be filled by Democrat Chris Mann or Republican Kris Kobach.

State Treasurer

Democrat Lynn Rogers, appointed by Gov. Kelly in December 2020 to the office, runs against Republican Steven Johnson and Libertarian Steve Roberts.

Constitutional Amendments

Legislative veto power

In Amendment 1 , the House Concurrent Resolution 5014 would amend the Kansas Constitution to authorize more legislative oversight of rules and regulations created by state administrative agencies.

In Amendment 2 , Kansas voters can determine whether they are guaranteed the right to continue electing their county sheriff, with the exception of Riley County, and changes who has the power to remove that person from office.

Election Day

Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To find your polling place, click here.

One of the following documents is required to meet the Kansas voter photo ID requirement:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

