Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Officials indicated that Addie left Spring Hill High School just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

If anyone has seen her or knows where she may be, they should call the Sheriff’s Office at 913-715-5560 or 913-782-0720.

