Kansas City man meets English bone marrow donor who saved his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This summer, two men embraced at Kansas City International – but it was far from your typical hug at arrivals.

The pair had never met before that moment.

“When we hugged for the first time, I could feel the emotion in him,” Reece Mabbett said.

“Once I see him, I just feel like we are naturally bonded,” David Jiang said.

University of Kansas Health System doctors diagnosed Jiang with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2014.

“My life was in danger,” Jiang said. “I needed a stem cell transplant badly.”

Across the pond in England, Mabbett, 19 at the time, entered the bone marrow registry through a club at his university.

“You just kind of assume, ‘Oh, it’s never going to happen to me, but I did my bit, you know? I’ve signed up,’” Mabbett said. “I got contacted like two or three weeks later saying that I matched David.”

A rare 100% match.

“This work together saved my life,” Jiang said.

Donors and recipients can’t interact for two years, but the two stayed in contact afterward through letters and emails.

“I always wanted to see him and thank him in person,” Jiang said.

University, work and the pandemic made meeting difficult – until Mabbett finally flew into KCI this summer. The pair spent several days traveling the country together.

Today, David is cancer-free.

The procedure brought two unlikely friends from thousands of miles apart together for a lifetime.

“I’m sure we’ll stay in contact for forever,” Mabbett said.

“Now I just feel he’s one member of my family,” Jiang said.

Both men say the experience taught them of living life to its fullest.

“I asked myself, ‘What’s the meaning of life?’ And what I can do to pay back to the people that have helped me – what I can do to pay forward to the people who need help,” Jiang said. “I immediately registered as an organ donor. I encourage my family, my relatives, friends to do the same.”

“It’s made me much more aware of my own health and how I should value life,” Mabbett said. “It sounds very cliché, but from the words that he’s said, it’s really honed in.”

Jiang adds his second chance inspired him to dedicate his life to service. He now volunteers at the hospital, his church, several non-profits and the Johnson Co. Election Office.

