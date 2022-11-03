Gardner family adopts foster child after months-long battle

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Finally a family. It’s what John and Nikki DeHavens had hoped and prayed for. After a months-long battle, the Gardner couple will get to adopt their foster daughter.

The DeHavens had been bracing for heartache. They were looking at possibly losing the 3-year-old girl one day before Thanksgiving, when the state was going to take the girl to be relocated to a new home.

Then on Halloween night, Nikki came home to what she thought was a trick but turned out to be a treat from her husband.

“And he was like, ‘I got a surprise,’” said Nikki. “I was like, OK. He said it’s a girl and I was like what?”

Then it hit her. She realized John was talking about their foster daughter, Mena. It was exactly 3 years ago on Halloween when the girl came to the DeHaven home at 3 days old. Now the only home she’s ever known will soon be her forever home.

“I just started crying and I just kept asking you’re not joking right? He’s like no, they just called,” Nikki recounted fighting back tears.

The call was from Secretary Laura Howard with the Kansas Department of Children and Families.

“They said the sibling split has been approved and we get to keep her,” said Nikki with a face full of tears as she told KCTV5.

Up until a week ago, the couple was battling the state of Kansas after they were told they would not be able to adopt Mena.

Foster care state contractor Cornerstones of Care had plans to place Mena in an adoptive home with her three biological siblings.

After the DeHavens told their story to KCTV5, the agency released a video statement defending their decision.

“In all cases, I am confident our team members go to extraordinary lengths to ensure the health and safety of the children and families we serve and operate from one focal point in the execution of this work. What is best to ensure the future of this child will be safe and well,” said Meredith Rose, President, and CEO of Cornerstones of Care.

But, after 9 hours of testimony in the DeHaven case at a special meeting last week with the Joint Committee on Child Welfare Oversight, a change of heart.

KCTV5 received the following statement from Senator Molly Baumgardner who serves on the committee.

“I appreciate this needed action by DCF Secretary Laura Howard. Obviously, she took seriously the concerns voiced by legislators on the Kansas Child Welfare Oversight Committee about this case. It is unfortunate that the appropriate permanent placement for this three-year-old has been so traumatic,” said Baumgardner.

Now the DeHavens are doing their best to turn the trauma into smiles.

“This idea of something we had talked about doing can actually happen, you know taking them to Walt Disney World when they get a little bigger, you know me being able to be the troop leader of her Girl Scouts,” said Nikki.

Ideas once dream now turned into reality.

“Every once in a while, you get this look. No, you’re mine! I mean the inks not signed, but she’s mine,” giggled Nikki.

DeHaven said she hopes the process will be finalized by December, just in time for Christmas.

However, the work is not over as the focus now turns to Mena’s three siblings, whom Cornerstones for Care is still trying to place with a new family. The siblings have lived in their current foster home for the past three years.

“I remain extremely concerned that Cornerstones of Care continues to impose unnecessary trauma to her three older siblings by pushing to move them away from the stability and support system that they’ve had for the last 40 months,” said Baumgardner.

KCTV5 contacted both Cornerstones of Care and DCF, but did not hear back.

