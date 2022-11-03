FORECAST: 70s and windy Thursday before rain moves in overnight

We’re expecting a warm, cloudy, and windy Thursday across the Missouri River Valley. A powerful flow from the south yields warm, moist air and will impact today’s forecast by keeping skies partly-cloudy-to-mostly-cloudy, along with increasing temperatures to the upper 70s this afternoon and causing an inconvenient wind to impact the region. Gusts ranging between 30 and 40 mph will be common, with sustained winds this afternoon between 15 and 20 mph.

By overnight tonight, we will finally be impacted by a cold front and its respective upper level low. Scattered showers are expected to develop during this timeframe and will continue throughout all of Friday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain, potential localized flooding, high wind and frequent lightning will be our main concerns rather than being impacted by hail and tornado development. Please take caution not only today due to the wind on the roads, but also expanding into Friday.

The front will pass Friday night, and then we’ll be impacted by the southern rotation of low pressure into early Saturday morning. Light-to-moderate showers are expected during this timeframe, with an opportunity for frozen precipitation mix to our northern counties near the Iowa border. The rain chances should lift by 11 a.m., and cooler conditions will take over.

Seasonal temperatures will be common through the weekend, but begin to increase into early next week with the approach of a new front. The storm system is not looking impressive for rain chances, however it does bring in frigid conditions from up north. By the end of next week, morning lows should be hovering around freezing.

