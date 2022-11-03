Taco Bell customer angry over missing menu item shoots at nearby Subway

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A fast-food worker in Ohio says a man began shooting after he apparently got angry over a missing menu item.

WOIO reports the customer, later identified as 23-year-old Hamid Majed Al-Ramadan, fired his gun several times at a Subway restaurant after he was angry about a nearby Taco Bell not having any chicken chalupas.

“He was mad over some chicken chalupas at Taco Bell. “They took them off the menu,” said Subway employee Taylor Cunningham.

The 18-year-old employee said she could tell something was off with the man from the moment he walked into the store on Oct. 16.

“He [Al-Ramadan] was just kind of saying that he hated Ohio. He hated living here. He said he hated us and that we shouldn’t even have our jobs because we don’t do anything,” Cunningham said. “He was just mad for no reason.”

According to Cunningham, Al-Ramadan fired one shot outside the store and another into the store, shattering the front glass.

A bullet hit her 17-year-old friend, who was visiting her at work at the time, in the leg.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” Cunningham said. “I thought I was going to get shot, but it didn’t hit me; it hit my friend.”

Cunningham said she went to the nearby Taco Bell and employees told her they also had an encounter with the same customer.

“I went to the store [Taco Bell] after work. They said, ‘Yeah, he [Al-Ramadan] was threatening to shoot us up,’” Cunningham said.

Weeks after that incident, Al-Ramadan bonded out of jail.

According to court records, the 23-year-old was released on Monday. He must wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed to have any contact with the Taco Bell or Subway locations involved in the incident.

However, Cunningham said she is afraid now that he is out on the streets.

“What if he comes looking for the people that originally put him under the bus? We went in for questioning,” Cunningham said. “What happens if he sees us on the street? God only knows what he’ll do.”

According to court records, Al-Ramadan is not allowed to have any guns in his house and is required to have a mental assessment and drug screening as part of his release.

