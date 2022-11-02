Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Woman in Raytown homicide died from apparent gunshot wounds, person of interest detained

FILE — Law enforcement stated they had one person in custody, but no charges were filed in the...
FILE — Law enforcement stated they had one person in custody, but no charges were filed in the case.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have released a few more details in a homicide investigation from Monday evening.

The Raytown Police Department had reported a woman found lying in the roadway in the area of 87th Street and Ash Avenue. She later died in the hospital.

Officers initially believed she had been possibly hit by a car, but Tuesday they said she had apparent gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement stated they had one person in custody, but no charges were filed in the case.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Hy-Vee stated it marks the first time in its 92-year history stores will close for the...
For first time in its history, Hy-Vee will close stores Thanksgiving Day
abortion generic
Jackson County Exec plans to redirect $1M for women to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures
Jackson County Exec plans to redirect $1M for women to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures
A shooting at a home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and six...
Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered
Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered