Woman in Raytown homicide died from apparent gunshot wounds, person of interest detained

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have released a few more details in a homicide investigation from Monday evening.

The Raytown Police Department had reported a woman found lying in the roadway in the area of 87th Street and Ash Avenue. She later died in the hospital.

Officers initially believed she had been possibly hit by a car, but Tuesday they said she had apparent gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement stated they had one person in custody, but no charges were filed in the case.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

