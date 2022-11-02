Raytown police arrest Independence man in connection to woman found dead lying in road

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven days a week Jack Rose walks up and down 87th street in Raytown.

“I walk a long way and I do it every day,” Rose said.

The same street on Halloween night he remembers seeing much commotion.

“Sirens started coming, it was quite an ordeal,” said Rose.

Just after 8 p.m. Raytown police were called to 87th and Ash streets for someone who had possibly been hit by a car and lying in the road.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead, who had been shot. Police later identified her as Melissa Lucker.

“This is kind of out of market for us,” said Rose. “We haven’t ever had that kind of problem.”

Tuesday police arrested and charged 35-year-old Aaron Alexander with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of Lucker.

According to court documents a day after the shooting a person showed up to the police department with information.

The person told police Alexander had a romantic relationship with Lucker and that Alexander called the person that night admitting to shooting her in the head following an altercation in the car.

Court documents go on to say a few hours later a remorseful and intoxicated Alexander went to the police department and turned himself in.

“It’s hard for me to believe somebody would do something like that, it really is, and you think you’re in a very safe neighborhood and then something like this happens,” said Norma Cole.

A scary incident that’s left many in the usually quiet neighborhood on edge.

“It scares me now and makes me wonder what does the future really hold for the area,” Rose said.

Alexander is currently in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Prosecutors are requesting a $300,000 bond.

