Police: Woman found dead in the road was killed in car, then dumped

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have solved the case of a woman found dead in the road in Raytown on Halloween night, saying she was shot and killed by an Independence man in his car before being dumped in the road.

Aaron C. Alexander, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains in the Jackson County Detention Center, as prosecutors have requested a $300,000 bond.

A couple driving along 87th Street near Raytown Road on Monday night saw a woman lying in the road and pulled over. She was bleeding from the head. The couple called authorities, who determined the woman was dead and had been shot in the head.

The next day, someone showed up at the Raytown Police Department, saying they had information on the incident. The person told police Alexander had a romantic relationship with the woman, and that he had called the person that night, admitting to shooting her in the head following an altercation in his car, according to court documents.

Alexander came to the police department and turned himself in a few hours later, “intoxicated” and “remorseful,” according to court documents. After examining his car and the evidence in the case, investigators said they determined Alexander had shot the woman in the head behind her left ear while they were in his car, after which Alexander attempted to clean up the blood and hair. Alexander was taken into custody and charged.

The woman who was killed was identified as a white female named Melissa Lucker.

