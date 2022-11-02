Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Police: Woman found dead in the road was killed in car, then dumped

A man has been arrested and charged with murder.
The booking photo for Aaron Alexander, from the Jackson County Detention Center.
The booking photo for Aaron Alexander, from the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have solved the case of a woman found dead in the road in Raytown on Halloween night, saying she was shot and killed by an Independence man in his car before being dumped in the road.

Aaron C. Alexander, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains in the Jackson County Detention Center, as prosecutors have requested a $300,000 bond.

A couple driving along 87th Street near Raytown Road on Monday night saw a woman lying in the road and pulled over. She was bleeding from the head. The couple called authorities, who determined the woman was dead and had been shot in the head.

The next day, someone showed up at the Raytown Police Department, saying they had information on the incident. The person told police Alexander had a romantic relationship with the woman, and that he had called the person that night, admitting to shooting her in the head following an altercation in his car, according to court documents.

Alexander came to the police department and turned himself in a few hours later, “intoxicated” and “remorseful,” according to court documents. After examining his car and the evidence in the case, investigators said they determined Alexander had shot the woman in the head behind her left ear while they were in his car, after which Alexander attempted to clean up the blood and hair. Alexander was taken into custody and charged.

The woman who was killed was identified as a white female named Melissa Lucker.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Panasonic is breaking ground Wednesday on a massive new battery plant in De Soto that is...
Massive Panasonic plant in De Soto breaking ground Wednesday
Panasonic is breaking ground Wednesday on a massive new battery plant in De Soto that is...
Panasonic breaking ground on massive new battery plant in De Soto
A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
A vehicle chase ended with a car crashing near a Mission home Tuesday night.
Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured