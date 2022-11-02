Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A police chase with Westwood, Kansas, police led to a crash in Mission Tuesday night. Police had multiple blocks near 61st Street and Roe Avenue shut down for almost an hour.

Tire tracks, damage left behind and neighbor accounts indicate the car veered off the road, took out a large swath of a wood privacy fence, then a chain link fence before stopping on an upward incline just a few feet shy of hitting a house.

A police chase by Westwood, KS police ends after a car careens off the road in Mission, KS (60/Roe), taking out a large wood privacy fence, then a chain link fence, stopping just shy of hitting a house. - @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/nP9V1IgVHj — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) November 2, 2022

A Johnson County Sheriff’s dispatcher confirmed that the chase initiated out of Westwood shortly after 9 p.m. The dispatcher was not certain if the car that crashed was the one being chased or why the car chase was initiated. Neighbors said a patrol car was right behind the car when it drove off the road.

Neighbors saw two people put in an ambulance and one person put in a patrol car.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.