Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured

Two people were injured, one of them taken to the hospital, after a car crash Monday evening in Mission.
By Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A police chase with Westwood, Kansas, police led to a crash in Mission Tuesday night. Police had multiple blocks near 61st Street and Roe Avenue shut down for almost an hour.

Tire tracks, damage left behind and neighbor accounts indicate the car veered off the road, took out a large swath of a wood privacy fence, then a chain link fence before stopping on an upward incline just a few feet shy of hitting a house.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s dispatcher confirmed that the chase initiated out of Westwood shortly after 9 p.m. The dispatcher was not certain if the car that crashed was the one being chased or why the car chase was initiated. Neighbors said a patrol car was right behind the car when it drove off the road.

Neighbors saw two people put in an ambulance and one person put in a patrol car.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
Paul Lichtenauer was an avid cyclist and had been cycling on the Rock Island Trail like he...
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
Vehicle into Mission home
Vehicle chase ends with car crashing through fence, up against Mission home