Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 p.m. on October 28 they received a call reporting someone threatening to cause harm to others, who was armed with a weapon.

Scott Oatman is the mayor of Annapolis, a first responder and a bus driver for the local high school.

He said he was approaching a bus stop, but didn’t open the doors when he saw something he said he will never forget.

“Normally, I just open the doors, and I took one last look at him, and the wind had blew and it lifted his shirt up, and I could see the rifle at that point. He had it hidden underneath his shirt and the barrel was sticking out of the top of his shirt,” Oatman recalled.

Oatman said his first thought was to get the kids out of there, to protect them.

He said he immediately called law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s department, a deputy was there within minutes and arrested the man, later identified as Bryan Baldwin.

They say he was armed with an AR-15, two loaded magazines and a handgun.

Witnesses at the scene said Baldwin was threatening to shoot at the bus.

He is currently facing multiple felony charges.

Donnie Wakefield is the superintendent of Annapolis schools.

He and the Iron County sheriff say due to Oatman’s quick actions and everybody else’s roles, the worst case scenario was avoided.

“They were doing exactly what they should have been doing and, like I said, everything worked out. But because of the role everybody played and decisions they made, all the kids went home that night,” Wakefield said.

He said the school is going to have the kids in for counseling sessions to better help with the aftermath of the scary situation.

