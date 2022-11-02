Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching.

Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:

U.S. Senate

Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.

U.S. House

For the first time in more than a decade, Missouri Congressional District 4 voters will elect a new congressperson. Republican Mark Alford, Democrat Jack Truman, and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr are vying to succeed Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who lost in her bid for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination.

Incumbent Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, Republican Jacob Turk and Libertarian Robin Dominick are running for U.S. House Missouri District 5. Cleaver has represented the district in Congress since 2005.

Incumbent Republican Congressman Sam Graves, Democrat Henry Martin and Libertarian Edward Maidment for U.S. House Missouri District 6. Graves has represented the district in Congress since 2001.

Missouri State Auditor

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican, along with Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig, Jr. will run for state auditor after it is vacated by outgoing Democrat Nicole Galloway. She lost in her bid for Missouri governor in 2020.

Constitutional amendments

State investment

Amendment 1 addresses how the Missouri state treasurer invests taxpayer money. It would not affect taxes.

Recreational Marijuana

In Amendment 3 , voters in Missouri will decide on amendments concerning recreational marijuana. If Missourians say yes, it would become the first state to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November’s ballot.

Funding for police force (KCPD) established by state board

Amendment 4 would allow the Missouri General Assembly to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners for ensuring the police force has additional resources to serve its communities. The sole police force established by the state board of police commissioners is the Kansas City Police Department.

Missouri National Guard control

Amendment 5 would permit the Missouri Department of the National Guard to be its own department and not fall under the umbrella of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, under which it currently stands.

Amending the state constitution

Every 20 years, Missouri voters decide on whether a constitutional convention is necessary for rewriting the Missouri Constitution

For elections local to the Kansas City area:

Jackson County Executive

Incumbent Frank White, a Democrat, will run against Republican Theresa Cass Galvin.

State Senator - 8th District

Incumbent Mike Cierpiot, a Republican, will run against Democrat Antoine Jennings.

For more races, see a sample ballot here.

Election Day Voting

Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. They close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote. To find your polling place, click here.

Missouri’s New Voter ID Law

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri is either not expired or expired after the most recent general election date.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.