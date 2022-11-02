Law enforcement investigates after nonprofit’s building defaced with swastikas, anarchy symbols

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The executive director of a Kansas City, Kansas, nonprofit reported vandalism suspects scrawled swastikas, anarchy symbols and obscene phrases across an organization’s walls.

The executive director of the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City/Kansas City Raindrop Foundation said the suspects caused thousands of dollars worth of damage when they smashed electronic doors and windows to get inside to ransack and deface the building.

The vandalism shocked and concerned volunteers and community members who condemned the symbols and phrases used during the crime. A spokesperson for the Kansas City Kansas Police Department said Tuesday some of the suspects, who are juveniles, have been identified.

Video surveillance showed the suspects inside the offices and community center of the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City/Kansas City Raindrop Foundation on Oct. 21 around 4:30 p.m.

“My mother is a volunteer teacher. She was very terrified. Her hands were shaking when she mentioned that there was a vandalism issue at the institute,” volunteer Cagla Unalan said. “It was very shocking, and seeing my mother’s reaction, it definitely made me really sad.”

The nonprofit organization works to promote mutual understanding and respect among people of diverse faiths and cultures.

“Regardless of the perpetrators’ motivations, the use of Nazi symbolism is intended to provoke, cause conflict, and sow the seeds of hate and mistrust in this country. The vandals want to create fear and instability for a group that works hard to foster tolerance and interfaith dialogue in Kansas City. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends and partners in condemning this behavior in our inclusive community here in Kansas City,” a written statement from the Dialogue Institute said.

Several teachers discovered the vandalism as they were opening the center to let children inside. “When they came in the building, they were shocked because outside the building and inside the building the glass was all damaged,” Dialogue Institute of Kansas City/Kansas City Raindrop Foundation Executive Director Mehmet Unalan said.

According to Unalan, the original estimate to repair the damage was $50,000. A spokesperson for the KCK police department said the case has been forwarded to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

