Kobe Brown named to All-SEC Preseason Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown earned recognition as one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference when he was named to the All-SEC preseason first team Wednesday.

Brown was one of nine players in the league to earn the honor voted upon by league head coaches. Last season, he led Missouri in points, rebounds and steals, while being second on the Tigers in assists.

He returns to lead the Tigers during head coach Dennis Gates’ first season in Columbia.

Along with Brown’s first-team honors, Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List for the nation’s best shooting guards.

Missouri opens its season Monday, Nov. 7 with a home game against Southern Indiana.

