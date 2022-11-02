Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Kobe Brown named to All-SEC Preseason Team

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, dunks past Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr., right, during the first...
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, dunks past Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr., right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown earned recognition as one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference when he was named to the All-SEC preseason first team Wednesday.

Brown was one of nine players in the league to earn the honor voted upon by league head coaches. Last season, he led Missouri in points, rebounds and steals, while being second on the Tigers in assists.

He returns to lead the Tigers during head coach Dennis Gates’ first season in Columbia.

Along with Brown’s first-team honors, Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List for the nation’s best shooting guards.

Missouri opens its season Monday, Nov. 7 with a home game against Southern Indiana.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas self-imposes 4-game suspension for Bill Self
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Chiefs trade cornerback Rashad Fenton to Falcons for conditional draft pick
The Kansas City Royals have announced that Matt Quatraro will be the team’s 18th full-time...
‘I can’t wait to get started’: Royals announce Matt Quatraro as new manager
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the...
Kansas State leaps up rankings following drubbing of Oklahoma State