Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Kansas landmarks to ‘go teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness

(Source: AFA)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas landmarks, along with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks across the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, which is held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on the disease and show support for the millions of people who are affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

Participating Kansas landmarks include:

  • Flint Hills Discovery Center
  • Lied Center of Kansas
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Wichita City Hall
  • Overland Park Convention Center
  • Sunrise Senior Living of Overland Park
  • Sunrise of Leawood
  • Sunrise of Lenexa

“Having these Kansas landmarks all ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”

More than 6.2 million Americans, including 55,000 Kansans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
A vehicle chase ended with a car crashing near a Mission home Tuesday night.
Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured
Paul Lichtenauer was an avid cyclist and had been cycling on the Rock Island Trail like he...
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
Vehicle into Mission home
Vehicle chase ends with car crashing through fence, up against Mission home