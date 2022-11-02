‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A beloved schoolteacher, cyclist and musician is being remembered for his warmth and dedication.

Paul Lichtenauer was 41 when he died suddenly while cycling on an area trail.

He was described by the Ray-Pec school district as well-liked by students and staff. His music friends knew him as a guitar player, most recently in a band called Twice on Sunday, a guy who would light up a room and bring people together.

“When you were with Paul, you were everybody’s friend,” said Rick Allen. “I met bicyclers that I would have never met because I’m just a music guy. But he brought us all together to be in the same place at times. And I think that was the most beautiful thing about Paul is he would bring people together.”

“He just had the biggest grin and the most beautiful hair and the warmest hug,” said AnneMarie McLaughlin.

Paul Lichtenauer was a guitar player for the band Twice On Sunday. (Paul Lichtenauer friends)

“Paul was just the best of us. He was. He was the youngest. He was the fittest. This shouldn’t be happening,” said Melissa Allen.

Lichtenauer’s life partner said he was cycling on the Rock Island Trail in Raytown on Saturday when it appears he collapsed. She said the trail was busy with cyclists and walkers tried to revive him, but to no avail. One of them told her that he was on the ground next to his bike, but his bike did appear damaged as if he gently set it down before collapsing on the ground.

His cycling on that trail often took him past Crane Brewery. Crane owner Chris Meyers got to know him well and had one of his bands play there.

“I was joking earlier that he was like the catnip of people, just someone that when you see him, it makes you at ease and makes you feel right, just a really genuine guy who was caring, and he could tell if you were having an off day or not,” Meyers described. “It’s just one of those times where it reminds you to tell everyone you care about and love, to make sure that they know, because I would tell him now if I could.”

Huge group came together tonight to remember Paul Lichtenauer, an educator, cyclist & musician who died while cycling on a local trail. I spoke w 3 ppl here who painted a picture of a warm, welcoming guy who cared about everyone. Hear from them on ⁦@KCTV5⁩ at 10. pic.twitter.com/u3T9d68Wqc — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) November 2, 2022

Lichtenauer taught at Ray-Pec Academy, the district’s alternative school, and the district’s new LEAD Center, which focused on vocational and technical training.

He joined the district in 2019. A sympathy notice issued by the district read, in part, “In his short time at Ray-Pec, [Mr. Lichtenauer] led projects to incorporate more hands-on and real-world learning into classrooms. Our world is poorer today due to Paul’s passing.”

“He made me feel brave,” said Melissa Allen. “And I think he probably did that with his students as well.”

At least 100 of his friends crammed into a restaurant’s bar on Tuesday night to remember him as a guy who defied all the negativity in the world.

“You don’t feel that when you’re in Paul’s presence because he’s just positive and he’s love and he’s light,” said McLaughlin.

“He was just a bright light in the world and the world is dimmer without him,” said Melissa Allen.

Lichtenauer leaves behind a mother, brother and sister, his life partner, and their son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

Details for a memorial service haven’t been announced yet. A Meal Train has been created for the family, and that can be found here.

