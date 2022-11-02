FORECAST: Another day in the 70s, but showers and a cooldown coming soon

High pressure on both sides of the Central Plains remains Wednesday. However, we will ramp up the wind out of the south into a developing low pressure and cold front within the Rockies. This means clear skies will remain Wednesday, but gusty winds ranging between 20 and 30 mph from this morning into the afternoon will be common.

Temperatures will also be well above average, featured closer to the upper 70s. Our record high is 81 degrees, set back in 1964, and I do believe we will float rather close to this temperature today in some areas. By Thursday night, the cold front will have traversed the Central Plains and will begin impacting the Kansas City area.

Widespread showers and Isolated thunderstorms will be common waking up Friday morning, and will persist throughout the day. We will slowly break down the intensity of those showers and storms through Friday overnight, but they will remain into Saturday, more scattered and then isolated as the storm system continues tracking eastward. Rainfall total are forecasting to range between a half-an-inch to local areas up to 2 inches. This will also usher in much cooler conditions, which will drop us back down into the 50s and 60s for daytime highs.

By the end of next week, a cold front brings in one more small threat for wet weather and a massive drop in temperature. Morning lows will float around freezing, with afternoon highs in the 40s.

