For first time in its history, Hy-Vee will close stores Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Make sure to double-check those Thanksgiving lunch and dinner spreads. There will be one fewer option for an emergency grocery store run.

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday its 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The company stated it marks the first time in its 92-year history stores will close for the holiday.

Gas pumps at stores will continue to be in operation, but trips to Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will have to wait until Friday, Nov. 25.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” CEO and president of Hy-Vee Jeremy Gosch said in a statement. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

The store said customers who buy holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up orders in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 – 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores.

