Detectives identify victim in Halloween shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The victim of a Halloween night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, was identified by police Thursday.

17-year-old Katron Harris was the victim of the shooting which happened Monday night in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday night, officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.

Some uninvited guests showed up and were asked to leave. They opened fire on the party while leaving.

During that shooting, seven people suffered gunshot wounds. One person, identified as Harris, died. Another was admitted to the hospital and was released Tuesday morning. The five others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized, police indicated. The victims’ ages ranged from 15-18 years old.

Kansas City Kansas Police said a person of interest remains in custody as the Major Case Unit continues to investigate and search for other potential suspects.

