Woman found lying in road and dies in hospital, Raytown police investigating as homicide
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found in the roadway Monday evening and later died in a hospital.
Officers stated they responded to a call just after 8 p.m. in the area of 87th and Ash streets for someone who had been possibly hit by a car and was lying the road.
First responders took the woman to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The police department stated that as of 9:15 p.m. Monday, no one had been taken into custody.
