Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Woman found lying in road and dies in hospital, Raytown police investigating as homicide

File - The police department stated that as of 9:15 p.m. Monday, no one had been taken into...
File - The police department stated that as of 9:15 p.m. Monday, no one had been taken into custody.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found in the roadway Monday evening and later died in a hospital.

Officers stated they responded to a call just after 8 p.m. in the area of 87th and Ash streets for someone who had been possibly hit by a car and was lying the road.

First responders took the woman to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The police department stated that as of 9:15 p.m. Monday, no one had been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — At least two people taken to the hospital were believed to be in serious condition,...
Multiple injuries reported following Monday evening shooting in KCK
The estimated time of clearance is 9:10 p.m.
Eastbound I-70 at The Paseo shut down due to semi fire
A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed.
A doctor diagnosed 20-month-old Amari Clark's injuries as abusive head trauma, physical child...
A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed.