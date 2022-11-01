Woman found lying in road and dies in hospital, Raytown police investigating as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found in the roadway Monday evening and later died in a hospital.

Officers stated they responded to a call just after 8 p.m. in the area of 87th and Ash streets for someone who had been possibly hit by a car and was lying the road.

First responders took the woman to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The police department stated that as of 9:15 p.m. Monday, no one had been taken into custody.

