A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - In Leavenworth, a one-year-old boy is facing lifelong injuries after being tortured and rushed into emergency brain surgery.

It happened this summer. Months later, his mother is speaking out to share her side of the story.

Paperwork obtained by KCTV5 news reveals disturbing details of 20-month-old Amari Clark’s injuries. A doctor diagnosed him with abusive head trauma, physical child abuse, and medical neglect.

On July 26, his mother, Megan Gardner, was awoken by a family friend with whom Amari had been staying.

“She woke me up knocking on the door with her and her boyfriend and said Amari was in the ambulance with no oxygen,” Gardner said.

Amari was rushed into emergency brain surgery at Children’s Mercy. The right side of his skull had to be taken out.

“Amari had two hematomas on his brain. At first, they thought one was an older brain bleed, but both happened at the same time,” Gardner explained. “He also had two broken collar bones, scratches to the left side of his face, cheek, chest, belly and a burn.”

The family friend that had been taking care of him for a week claims the injuries stemmed from a pillow fight.

“Tomorrow will be 14 weeks since the 911 call was made. If she can admit she was the only caregiver and he was found in her house, what are we investigating?” Gardner asked. “Why aren’t there charges?”

She claims Leavenworth County Todd Thompson has not filed any reports. He said Monday that is not true.

“One hundred percent there is an investigation,” Thompson told KCTV5. “Leavenworth County has been very thorough, and they’ve been keeping us updated in the case. At this point, it’s just waiting for some more information which we hope will give us a better understanding of what’s going on.”

The family friend told Gardner she was taking him to the Great Wolf Lodge for a birthday party.

We asked why Amari was kept for an entire week.

“During this time we didn’t have a house,” Gardner said. “I would’ve rather my son been safe than in a car or on the streets with me, so that’s why I let her keep him for a week.”

There was no birthday party. Meanwhile, Gardner shares what she was doing at the time.

“The weekend of this, that Saturday, I went to Lake Perry. I’m going to be honest because I have nothing to hide,” Gardner said. “I did test positive for ecstasy, cocaine, methadone and opioids.”

While Gardner said she had no hand in his abuse, she has admitted to dropping him off at what she now calls an unsafe home.

She has held four protests outside of the county attorney’s office, demanding justice for Amari.

Thompson said there is much more to this case, and it is far from over.

“It does take time and unfortunately in my position,” the district attorney said. “We have to prove a case. There are a lot of alleged players in this case.”

“I don’t deserve it. His daddy don’t deserve it. Amari deserves it,” Garder asserted. “This is an innocent baby who will face challenges for the rest of his life.”

The family friend is in prison right now for unrelated charges. Amari’s mom has a bench warrant herself.

As for the information the DA is awaiting in this case, Thompson said there is a search warrant out for a social media site he believes will answer a lot of questions.

