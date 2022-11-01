Smithville police vehicle struck from behind while helping car that hit deer

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - There were no serious injuries Tuesday morning after a vehicle rear-ended a Smithville police SUV that was providing traffic control for a car that had hit a deer on the highway.

The officer was on the scene of a crash involving a car and deer at 169 Highway and Commercial Avenue. The car was disabled and needed to be loaded onto a tow truck. While a police vehicle was providing traffic control for the incident, a car struck it from behind, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

“We are incredibly thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident,” Smithville Area Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. “A very real reminder to pay attention, slow down and move over for emergency vehicles on the roadway.”

The Smithville Police Department also put out a statement on Facebook, saying, in part, “This showcases the importance of being aware and providing emergency vehicles the room to work safely.”

Police did not note whether the driver that rear-ended the police vehicle was cited.

No one was hurt Tuesday morning after a car rear-ended a Smithville police vehicle while the officer was providing traffic control. (Smithville Police Department/Smithville Area Fire Protection District)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.