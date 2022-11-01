Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered

A shooting at a home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and six...
A shooting at a home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and six others injured Monday evening.(Kimo Hood, KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Monday evening.

Officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.

Some uninvited guests showed up and were asked to leave. They opened fire on the party while leaving.

During that shooting, seven people suffered gunshot wounds. One of those people died. Another was admitted to the hospital and was released Tuesday morning. The five others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized, police indicated. The victims’ ages ranged from 15-18.

The vehicle police believe was driven by suspects was also recovered, Kansas City, Kansas police said.

Police said they were looking for 4-6 suspects. They were in a costume, including wearing masks, which made a suspect description difficult, KCK police detailed.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Felicia Miller said her daughter Ariel Young didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from...
Ariel’s mother details her new life, questions how Britt Reid could ask for probation
No one was hurt Tuesday morning after a car rear-ended a Smithville police vehicle while the...
Smithville police vehicle struck from behind while helping car that hit deer
An arrest has been made in the July shooting death of a 26-year-old man at an Overland Park BP...
Man charged with murder in Overland Park gas station shooting from over the summer
A shooting at a home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left at least two people wounded...
7 shot, 1 dead in KCK teenage Halloween party