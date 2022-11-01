Man charged with murder in Overland Park gas station shooting from over the summer

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Police have made an arrest in the July shooting death of a 26-year-old man at an Overland Park gas station.

Zarrell Semaj Finley, 25, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He remains in the Johnson County Detention Center on $500,000 bond. His first appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not yet released details on what led to Finley’s arrest, other than to say it was the result of an investigation conducted by the Overland Park Police Department. The victim, Shaquille J. Jackson, was shot at the BP gas station on College Boulevard at Antioch Road before the suspect left in a Toyota Highlander. Jackson was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The shooting happened at 4:22 p.m. on July 31.

