Eastbound I-70 at The Paseo shut down due to semi fire
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down at The Paseo due to a semi that caught fire.
The semi crash took place just before 8:35 p.m. Monday and was under control in about 15 minutes, according to first responders. The tractor-trailer driver was able to exit the vehicle.
The estimated time of clearance is 9:10 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.